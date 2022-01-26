Free entry into all London home league fixtures

Supporters encouraged to get behind the county teams at Ruislip in the aftermath of pandemic’s two-year hiatus

London GAA has announced there will be no cost for supports at all 2022 National League games at McGovern Park to entice an army of home support after a two-year break.

The county’s hurling and football teams return to inter-county action over the next two months as the pandemic forced activity to an abrupt halt in March 2020.

The initiative looks to reward players for their efforts with increased home support, despite the fact that ticket income is very much needed due to 23 months of lost revenue.

Priority has been given to create a ‘Club London’ atmosphere for five weekends over February and March to promote gaelic games at its highest level in the capital.

London GAA chairperson Donal Corbett says: “London GAA’s decision to forego gate receipts for the five home national league games was made to encourage all London Gaels to come and support our hurling and football teams.

“Whilst the income from the national league is required to fund London GAA, we feel that after no intercounty activity since March 2020 we needed to do what we can to support our players and management who are putting in every effort for the upcoming league campaign.

“Since March 2020 we realise, we have lost a particularly important focus and that is our county teams, and we look forward to the Gaels of London coming to our home games.”

Michael Maher’s footballers open the National League against Carlow away this weekend before their opening home game when they welcome Waterford to McGovern Park on February 6th.

The hurlers, managed by Kevin McMullan, kickstart their league campaign in Donegal on February 6th before playing Mayo in front of home support in Ruislip on February 13th.

Full list of London GAA home fixtures in the National League:

 February 6th: Football

London v Waterford

 February 13th: Hurling

London v Mayo

 February 27th: Football

London v Wexford

 March 6th: Hurling

London v Wicklow

 March 20th: Football

London v Cavan