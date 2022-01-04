Funeral of Wexford mother to take place on Thursday

The funeral of mother of three Julie Kehoe who died in a car accident on New Year’s Eve is set to take place this Thursday in Craanford.

Julie along with two adults in another car died following a collision on the N52 in Kells, Co Meath last Friday.

Julie’s three children who were traveling with her survived the accident.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to the former care worker, one friend posted

“I hope you knew how many hearts you touched Julie, you were loved by so many, just so beautiful inside and out. All the lads tonight just talked about all your hilarious moments. You always made everyone smile with that cheeky little grin and could make anybody laugh. We all will miss you and It’s okay for us all to cry, Just know We will never forget you and This isn’t a permanent goodbye.”

Funeral arrangements

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey on Wednesday, 5th January, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Craanford on Thursday, 6th January, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, Childrens Unit. Social Distance Rules will apply in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery for the safety of the Family and all in attendance. Please wear face masks.