Gardaí issue warning to motorists visiting beauty spots as fines handed out

Gardaí have warned motorists planning to visit beauty spots around the county over the weekend to “park sensibly” as fixed charged notices are handed out.

Officers attached to Wicklow Garda Station said they have already issued several of the fines for illegal and dangerous driving outside the Upper Lake car park in Glendalough.

“We would appeal to you to park safely and sensibly,” gardaí said. “This parking restricts emergency vehicles accessing the area if needed.”

Wicklow Uplands Council this afternoon said Glendalough Valley is “very busy” and that the Upper Lake and OPW Visitor Centre car parks are “nearly full or completely full”.

Met Éireann said this afternoon and evening will be dry, with a good lot of cloud but some occasional bright or sunny spells too.

The forecaster said Sunday “will be another dry day and while it will be mostly cloudy, a few bright or sunny spells are likely, especially early in the day”.

“Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds,” they added.

Image: An Garda Siochana Wicklow/Facebook