Harris announces major investment in Blessington

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has announced today that the Blueprint for Blessington Plan is to receive over €1 million in government funding as part of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Minister Harris said:

“Over €1 million of funding has been confirmed today for the Blueprint for Blessington plan. The project will reinvigorate the heart of Blessington and enhance Market Square.

In addition to creation of a new community focal point the project will also see the acquisition and redevelopment of a derelict vacant property in Market Square to create an eHub/co-working space, offering opportunities for commuters and third level students to work locally.

There will also be a Shop Front Improvement Scheme for commercial premises on Market Square and Main Street in Blessington, the creation of new pedestrian and cycle linkages in the town and new street furniture to improve the appearance of the heart of the town. ”

Minister Harris continued:

“I am excited by today’s announcement for Blessington.

The Blueprint for Blessington will also include the development of a visitor centre for the Blessington Greenway and will maximise the opportunities created by the increased number of visitors to both the Greenway, Lakes and Russborough House.

I want to commend the Blessington Town Team and Wicklow County Council for their work in bring the project thus far and I look forward in working with them to bring it to fruition”.