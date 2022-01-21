Hearing Help Strikes a Chord with Young Musician

Fourteen-year-old Úna Walsh from Barntown in County Wexford struck a chord with millions of TV viewers when she performed ‘A Million Dreams’ from ‘The Greatest Showman’ on her harp during this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

The talented young harpist, who was diagnosed with hearing loss when she was ten years old, told Ryan Tubridy she had been born prematurely and doctors say she likely had a severe hearing loss since birth.

Now, Úna’s local Hidden Hearing audiologist in Wexford town, Stephen Kelly, has organised the latest hi-tech hearing devices for Úna, to ensure the talented teen goes on to achieve her own million dreams in life.

Úna and her mum Barbara Walsh attended the Wexford clinic of the specialist hearing healthcare company this week, to get the young musician’s new Oticon More hearing aids fitted. The world class hearing technology is an advanced Bluetooth device that supports how the brain naturally works, allowing wearers to experience a full and rich sound scene with complete clarity.

“This young woman is the perfect example of how hearing loss should never hold anyone back”, Stephen Kelly said on meeting Úna.

The amazing technology in hearing devices these days means no one should miss out on their music or entertainment, or whatever it is they want to do in life, according to the Hidden Hearing audiologist.

“Being able to hear properly and be part of the conversation is important for us, socially and physically. Hearing loss is common, especially as people age, but it is also eminently treatable. We audiologists enjoy nothing more than the wonder on people’s faces, when they suddenly find sound renewed in their lives.”

As a young child, Úna Walsh had hearing tests, but no-one suspected anything was wrong because she was so good at lip-reading. By age ten, however, her hearing difficulties were more obvious, and her life greatly improved after she began wearing hearing aids.

A harpist for the past seven years, one of Úna’s great ambitions was to appear on The Toy Show. She is also a talented gymnast and a member of a dance academy in Wexford. Her career ambition is to become a primary school teacher who teaches through sign-language.

Hidden Hearing contacted Úna’s family about gifting the latest Oticon More hearing technology to the teenager, to thank her for the great joy and inspiration she and her music bring to people. Úna has also been invited to stage a ‘take-over’ of Hidden Hearing’s Instagram social media, to share her motivational story and talk about how she has dealt so positively with hearing loss.

“Meeting lovely and talented people like Úna Walsh and helping them to make the most of their lives is a true privilege of this job”, Stephen Kelly said, following the hearing aid fitting this week.