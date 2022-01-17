fbpx

Here’s where 6 Wicklow tickets that won €36,687 in Saturday’s Lotto were sold

Though the jackpot for last Saturday’s Lotto went to County Mayo, 6 people in Wicklow along with 143 countrywide managed to match five numbers and the bonus to share a prize fund worth almost €5.5 million and they will now go on to claim €36,687 each.

  • Wicklow – National Lottery App/Online (lottery.ie)
  • Wicklow – Bills News Limited, 1 Killarney Park, Bray
  • Wicklow – Daly’s, Knockroe, Hollywood
  • Wicklow – Gallagher’s Supervalu, Wentworth Street, Wickow Town
  • Wicklow – Quickpick Supermarket, Shillelagh
  • Wicklow – XL Stop & Shop, Main Street, Rathnew

Just in case you were over the border in County Wexford and purchased a ticket, winning tickets were sold in the Bookstation, Gorey and Murphy’s, Kilanerin.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Tonight’s winning numbers in the “Must Win” Lotto Draw

Queues reported in Wicklow ahead of €19 million ‘must-win’ Lotto draw

Lotto Players in Wicklow, Cork and Meath share almost €3 million in prizes

Three Lotto players in Dublin, Mayo and Wicklow share €1,024,125 prize in Wednesday night draw

Wicklow Lotto winner finally comes forward

Wicklow online Lotto player scoops €331,563 in Saturday night’s €3.2 million draw