Here’s where 6 Wicklow tickets that won €36,687 in Saturday’s Lotto were sold

Though the jackpot for last Saturday’s Lotto went to County Mayo, 6 people in Wicklow along with 143 countrywide managed to match five numbers and the bonus to share a prize fund worth almost €5.5 million and they will now go on to claim €36,687 each.
- Wicklow – National Lottery App/Online (lottery.ie)
- Wicklow – Bills News Limited, 1 Killarney Park, Bray
- Wicklow – Daly’s, Knockroe, Hollywood
- Wicklow – Gallagher’s Supervalu, Wentworth Street, Wickow Town
- Wicklow – Quickpick Supermarket, Shillelagh
- Wicklow – XL Stop & Shop, Main Street, Rathnew
Just in case you were over the border in County Wexford and purchased a ticket, winning tickets were sold in the Bookstation, Gorey and Murphy’s, Kilanerin.