Irish Water warns of disruption in Arklow today

By Alex Doyle

Irish Water has said customers in Arklow and surrounding areas may experience disruption today.

The national water utility has said essential maintenance works are being carried out to North Quay, Marina Village, Arklow and surrounding areas in Co Wicklow.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am today, January 20, until 2pm.

In an advisory, Irish Water said customers should “allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return”.

Elsewhere in the county, valve repair works in Aughrim were completed yesterday and Irish Water says supply should have returned to all affected areas.

Rednagh Road, Aughrim and surrounding areas were affected by the outage.