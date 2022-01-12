It could be you: “Must-win” Lotto draw this Saturday

Alex Doyle

The National Lottery has announced it will hold a “must-win” draw this Saturday following regulatory approval.

It comes as the main Lotto draw has not been won since June of last year, with the jackpot prize of €19.6 million capped since October.

Last week Lotto chiefs called on players in Co Wicklow to check their tickets as a prize of €23,367 from their 30 October 2021 draw has still not been claimed.

The winning ticket was sold at Byrnes Stores on Main Street in Aughrim and the lucky player has until close of business on 28 January to claim the cash.

Advising customers to play responsibly, the National Lottery said: “If you’re buying a lotto ticket, make sure you only spend what you can afford to lose, remember playing lotto is a game of chance.”