Leinster final date for Knockananna Camogie

Knockananna Camogie Club will play in their second Leinster final in two months this coming Saturday.

The Wicklow County Champions won their first Leinster title in December when they beat Westmeath champions Drumraney in the 2020 final.

They will now defend their title against current Westmeath champions St Brigids.

Two weeks ago Knockananna won the Leinster semi-final on home soil against Louth champions St.Brides.

The final will take place in the Trinity Sports Grounds, Santry, County Dublin at 1.30pm.

Entrance is by ticket only with no cash being taken at the gate on the day.

Tickets are available from Universe Ticket. Children U16 are free but must download a “free” ticket from Universe Ticket.