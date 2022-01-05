Little Harvard recruiting for full time Childcare Practitioners for their creches in Rathnew and Bray

With 24 years as one of Ireland’s leading providers of superior quality childcare, we thank our employees by paying some of the highest pay rates in the sector. We believe in, and continuously invest in our employees.

Do you have a Fetac Level 5 in Early Childhood Care and Education or a similarly recognised qualification? If you do, apply to us at recruitment@littleharvard.ie today.

Little Harvard offers a competitive salary ranging from €26,800 to €35,000 depending on qualifications and experience.

We also offer a number of benefits and employment incentives including:

Bonus loyalty days

Discounted private health insurance

Career advancement opportunities

Employee Assistance Programme

Free Uniform

On-site training and continuous professional development

Rental accommodation for staff members (in some areas)

Introduction bonus for any employee who introduces another employee

Lots of free lunches and treats

Social events, Staff parties and Fun Days

If you love children, value your career, and want to progress, we are the company for you!