Majority of Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted tomorrow

The Government will lift the majority of remaining Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow, following latest advice from NPHET.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will officially announce the Cabinet’s decision in a televised address to the nation, which will be carried live on RTÉ One television, RTÉ Radio 1 and Virgin Media One from 6pm this evening.

The two-metre social distancing rule, which has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, will no longer apply tomorrow.

Current restrictions on the hospitality sector, which has seen pubs, restaurants, theatres and cinemas close at 8pm each night will also be lifted.

The use of Covid-19 passes will also be stood down, however, they will still be needed for international travel.

Capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor events will also be scrapped.

Restrictions on household visits will be lifted tomorrow.

The relaxation of these restrictions allows nightclubs, which have been shuttered since the start of December, to reopen.

It’s understood current rules on mask wearing will remain for now.

Last night the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan wrote to Government, greenlighting the easing of restrictions.