Man in his 70s taken to hospital following single vehicle crash on M11

By Alex Doyle

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital following a single vehicle collision on the M11 last night.

Gardaí said they attended the scene shortly after 10pm on Wednesday on the southbound direction of the motorway near junction 16 at Ballinabarney, Ashford.

The National Ambulance Service and Wicklow Fire Service were also in attendance.

It is understood no injuries were reported at the scene, with the elderly man brought to St. Vincent’s University Hospital Dublin for “assessment”.

Last night a status yellow weather warning was in operation for Leinster and Munster, with Met Éireann warning of fog or freezing fog.

The forecaster said the weather would lead “to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions”.

The warning expired at midday.

(Pic.Wicklow Fire Service)