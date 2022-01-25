Nadine Lott’s sister raises over €12k for Women’s Aid

The sister of the late Nadine Lott has so far raised over €12,000 for Women’s Aid as she embarks on a walk for the charity.

Phoebe’s fundraiser, which is being hosted on Facebook, had an initial target of €150 – that has now been surpassed and is currently sitting at €12,668 at the time of publication.

Ms Lott is aiming to walk 80km which she says is for “all the women including my beautiful sister Nadine, who were tragically robbed of their lives, violently and needlessly”.

The funds, which have been raised by 672 people in just seven days, will be received by Women’s Aid – the charity that aims to end domestic violence for women and children.

Nadine Lott was murdered by her former partner Daniel Murtagh at her apartment in St Mary’s Court, Arklow in Co Wicklow in December 2019.

Murtagh, 34, is currently serving a mandatory life sentence.

Women’s Aid can be contacted on their national freephone helpline, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, on 1800 341 900.

You can donate by visiting Phoebe’s fundraiser for Women’s Aid