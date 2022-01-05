New Early Learning and Care programme for KWETB Centres in Arklow

Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board is delighted to announce that a new Part-time Level 5 Certificate in Early Learning and Care (ELC) will be offered by Arklow FETC, starting January 2022.

This is the first opportunity for FET learners in Arklow and South Wicklow to gain this new qualification, nationally recognised as the professional award in Childcare on a part time basis. This qualification will provide you with the most up to date qualification for working in Childcare sector across Ireland.

This innovative new programme will provide vital experience in all the skills necessary for working in childcare settings. The new award focuses on professional practice which sees learners spending more time in local childcare settings for children aged 0-6 years to support gaining your qualification.

Arklow is looking forward to launching the programme and the dedicated classroom space where students will have an opportunity to learn in a simulated environment, fully preparing students for their work placement in early year’s settings. Class will run Wednesday to Friday 9.30am-1pm.

If you see yourself working in the changing field of Childcare and Early Years Education, apply on line at www.arklowfetc.ie or contact Lynn Armstrong at:

Arklow Further Education and Training Centre

0402 39680

vtosarklow@kwetb.ie