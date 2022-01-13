New vehicle registrations for Co Wicklow up on last year

By Alex Doyle

Co Wicklow saw an increase in the number of new vehicle registrations for 2021, the Society of the

Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has revealed.

Statistics published by SIMI show nationally there were a total of 104,932 new vehicles registered, with Co Dublin accounting for 43,756 of these.

Meanwhile, Co Wicklow saw 2,378 registrations for 2021 – an increase on the 2,006 vehicles that were previously registered in 2020.

The Garden County’s figures represent a total market share of 2.27% as the Hyundai Tucson was the top selling car of the year.

Nearby in Co Wexford there were 2,601 registrations – an increase of 17% on 2020’s figure of 2,223.

SIMI also revealed that the top selling car brands of the year, in descending order, were Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Skoda and Ford.

New electric vehicle sales are continuing to increase year-on-year with 8,646 purchases recorded for 2021 – an increase of 115.4% on 2020.

The Director General of SIMI said the pandemic and issues arising from Brexit made 2021 “another challenging year for the Irish motor industry”.

However, Brian Cooke said “pre-orders do indicate a strong appetite for new and used cars, providing a positive outlook for our Industry and with a return to pre-pandemic 2019 new car sales levels expected”.