No Consultation with Students on Reopening Schools Plan

The Irish Second-level Students’ Union (ISSU) believes that announcing a full reopening of schools, with a two-day notice, is rushing school leaders to put in adequate risk-mitigation measures to ensure a safe return for students. Additionally, the department’s announcement has not responded adequately to the shortages of school and teaching staff, and student absenteeism.

The ISSU notes the high levels of disruption that schools and students have experienced in the last term, and that any return to in-person learning should be done on a phased approach, whilst prioritising exam year students and students with special educational needs.

3rd Year Student and Regional Officer for Wicklow , Louisa Tyrrell, said;

“As a third-year student myself, I am extremely disappointed in the Department of Education’s decision to have a full reopening of schools.

With case numbers rising some students and teachers may not feel it is safe for them to return to the classroom. As such, I cannot see how at risk students will receive the same standard of education. With no online learning options in place if we see extreme absences this week while having in-person teaching, students unable to come into the school will be at an acute disadvantage.





With a substitution crisis in place, the cover needed for absent teachers simply does not exist. From my own experience, I am not confident that the new measures in place will make an effective change in time for a sudden full return to school”



The ISSU further notes students were not consulted on this announcement. This demonstrates a disregard for how important the voice of students is in this discussion, as an equal stakeholder in education. This approach to finalising the return to school without consultation comes as a surprise, considering a very productive and close relationship between a wider pool of stakeholders with the Department of Education in recent months, in response to the challenges that the pandemic has brought about.

The ISSU is continuing to call for an open and solution-oriented discussion with all education stakeholders on how to minimise disruption of teaching and learning. The union is calling for:

A phased return to school, starting from Monday, January 10th, prioritising in-person tuition for exam year students and students with Special Education Needs (SEN).

The urgent sourcing of HEPA filters for all classrooms.

Additional adjustments to be made to the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle exam papers for 2022.

The ISSU is urging all stakeholders in school communities to adhere strictly to public health regulations in order to ensure the safety of schools for all students and staff.

