Operation Transformation’s Odile Agnini shares update

Wicklow woman Odile Agnini has shared an update as she continues her Operation Transformation journey.

Odile, 37, is an ‘Online Leader’ for this year’s series, which sees her progress as well as four other leaders’ results tracked for social media.

Like the television leaders, Ms Agnini will follow the Operation Transformation healthy eating and wellbeing plan for eight weeks.

The personal assistant who lives in Greystones with her husband and one-year-old daughter is hoping the experience can give her a renewed sense of confidence.

In a video update, Odile said she’s still continuing with the plan as she returns to work, finding space in between for excercise.

“So I’m actually back in work today and I am out on the grounds trying to get some steps in because I have been at my desk all morning,” she said.

“It’s been nice chatting to my co-workers. They’ve been brilliant, they’ve been really encouraging. It’s just lovely feedback.”

She also jokingly shared her job gave her a trundle wheel to measure the distance of the grounds while she’s out on her walks.

Odile is following TV leader Sarah O’Connor Ryan, 38, from Ballina, Co Tipperary.

Operation Transformation the TV series continues tonight at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.