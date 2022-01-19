Over 100 Wicklow jobs created with Local Enterprise Office supports

The Local Enterprise Office in Wicklow helped create over 100 jobs in 2021, according to new figures released today.



The figures show that companies supported by the Wicklow Local Enterprise Office created 117 jobs during the past year, with a NET gain of 50 jobs recorded.



LEO Wicklow financially supported 31 small businesses in their portfolio across the county, with these companies in turn employing 106 people.



In total there are 148 total small businesses in the county that are supported by the Enterprise Office, which employ 655 people.



It comes as the annual results were announced at a virtual event today that was hosted by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar.



“Over 35,000 people employed in small businesses around the country have been helped in some way by our Local Enterprise Offices,” Mr Varadkar said.



“They are at the heart of communities in every county, always on hand to provide advice, training or financial backing and have proved invaluable throughout the pandemic, during which I know a huge amount of people relied on their local office.”



The head of Enterprise said the results announced are “testament to Ireland’s small business community”.



“When faced with adversity, they have adapted, pivoted, upskilled and did whatever it took to sustain themselves. The figures show that companies have seen the opportunities in the challenging trading conditions they have faced,” said Vibeke Delahunt.