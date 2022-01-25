Public urged not to leave valuables in cars as Wicklow beauty spots targeted

The public have been urged not to leave valuables in parked cars as a spate of robberies have been reported.

Gardaí are warning motorists as beauty spots have been targeted by thieves in the last two weeks.

It’s understood a number of incidents were reported in the Roundwood area of Co Wicklow.

The public are being advised to bring their personal and valuable belongings with them when they leave their vehicle – but if they can’t, they should ensure they’re hidden from view.

Meanwhile, last weekend gardaí were forced to issue a warning to motorists visiting beauty spots last weekend as they handed out fines for illegal and dangerous parking.

Glendalough Valley and its car parks were reported as full, with vehicles being left on the surrounding roads.

“We would appeal to you to park safely and sensibly,” gardaí said at the time. “This parking restricts emergency vehicles accessing the area if needed.”