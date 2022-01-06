Purple House European Challenges 2022

Purple House Cancer Support Centre has two exciting European Challenges planned for 2022.

If you are up for the challenge of walking the Camino this May, or cycling from Bray to Paris in June, Purple House wants to hear from you.

The Camino trek will take place from the 15-22 May 2022 will include a fully guided trek over 6 days from Sarria to Santiago de compostela. The trek will be under the guidance of Camino experts ‘Follow The Camino’.

The Bray to Paris Cycle will take place from the 15th-20th June 2022 and will include 5 days of cycling under the guidance of Irish Cycling Safaris from Purple House in Bray to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Funds raised from both events will help families impacted by Cancer by providing counselling, hospital transport, art therapy for children, bereavement support services and cancer survivorship programmes at Purple House in Bray and through their virtual Cancer Support Services to people across Ireland.

To sign up for either challenge, please contact Stephanie at Purple House on 012866966 or visit www.purplehouse.ie