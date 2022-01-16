Renewed appeal for missing woman following possible sightings in Wicklow

By Alex Doyle

The public are being asked to assist in tracing missing woman Bernadette Connolly following potential sightings in Wicklow.

The 45-year-old has been missing from Swords in Co Dublin since Friday, January 7, with Bernadette last seen in the Donnabate area.

Ms Connolly is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair. She is thought to be wearing a black woolly hat with black bobble, black handbag, black trainers with white soles, black leggings and a black puffer jacket.

Gardaí and Bernadette’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Posting on social media, her daughter Jadericka ‘Jade’ said there were potential sightings in both Co Wicklow and Wexford.

“Them counties we had went to a lot when I was young,” she said. “Please if you think it’s her, report it, call her name, tell her Jade loves her and wants her home.”

Anyone with any information on Bernadettes’s whereabouts are asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.