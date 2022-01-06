Sadness at passing of little man Patrick

Coolkenno GAA have led tributes following the passing of 6 year-old Patrick Byrne.

Patrick of the Crablane peacefully died at his home on Wednesday following a short illness.

The local GAA club posted “No words can describe the shock across the community today as we learn of the passing of little Patrick Byrne. Our love and thoughts go out to the entire Byrne family of the Crablane.

To see the lengths his family went through to create happy memories over the past nine months and with such loving dedication to Patrick, it will forever stand in testimony to them as a loving family.

Condolences to Patrick’s grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, Emily, Lara, Conor, his sister Katelyn and all of his friends. To Eadaoin and to Andrew. Our hearts are broken for you both.

The tremendous strength, courage, love and care that you’ve shown through such a hard time is unimaginable.

You are truly in the thoughts and hearts of us all. God may now be blessed with a little angel in Heaven but he will be forever by your side. May he rest in peace.”

Patrick’s Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Clonegal, followed by burial in the new cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines at all times. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Laura Lynn and Wicklow Hospice.