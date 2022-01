Gardai say a severe weather protocol for Sally Gap has been implemented.

Icy Road conditions in all areas.

Road signage is currently being placed by Wicklow Mountain Rescue. Please avoid the area.

West Wicklow and the Wicklow Uplands seen significant snowfall on Friday morning leading to difficult driving conditions.

The village of Knockananna on Friday afternoon (Pic.Eugene Canna)

Cearúilín Ní Conchubhair pictured at Croghan on Friday morning