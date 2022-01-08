Sinead O’Connor announces death of son Shane

Singer Sinead O’Connor has announced the death of her son Shane.

17 year-old Shane had been reported missing on Thursday, but the search had been stood down following the discovery of his remains close to Bray on Friday.

Mother Sinead posted on Twitter “

“The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eyed-baby.

“You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

As a child Shane spent a lot of time in Annamoe with his godmother Angela Singleton and was well known to people from the area.

Angela posted this morning on Social Media ” My little Godson SHANEY .RIP.Forever in our hearts “

Shane O’Connor pictured with close friend Danielle Singleton