MET Eireann has issued a Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warning for tonight and tomorrow morning.

The warning is valid from this evening until 10am on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are predicted to drop down as low as -3 overnight leading to travel disruption, gritters have already been on a number of the counties roads this evening.

A sprinkle of snow fell in the Wicklow Uplands on Monday night.

Motorists are being urged to take care, pet owners should bring their pets indoors.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cold and dry, with clear spells. A widespread frost and some icy patches will develop as temperatures drop to between 0 and -3 degrees. West to northwest winds will fall light, becoming near calm in many areas.

TOMORROW – WEDNESDAY 5TH JANUARY

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be dry, with frost and ice patches slowly clearing during the morning and long, sunny spells again developing. It will be another cold day, with highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees in light, variable or westerly winds.