Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for entire country

MET Eireann have issued the second Status Yellow warning this week as snow and ice are predicted on Thursday and Friday.

The latest warning comes into effect on Thursday afternoon and will remain valid until 11am on Friday.

Forecast

Scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches, Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning, will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts. Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.

TONIGHT

It will be a cold start to tonight, with temperatures dipping to between 0 and -3 degrees and a widespread frost and some ice patches developing. The frost and ice will clear later in the night as cloud increases and rain pushes in from the west. Light, west to southwest winds will back southerly and freshen as the night progresses.

TOMORROW – THURSDAY 6TH JANUARY

Wet and windy to begin with tomorrow, Thursday, with rain clearing eastwards during the morning. The rain will be followed by sunny spells and scattered, blustery showers of rain and hail. The showers will increasingly turn to sleet later in the day with snow in places during the evening. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in the early afternoon, but turning much colder by evening, in fresh to strong and gusty, southwest to westerly winds.