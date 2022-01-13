SUAS Project to feature on Signpost series on Friday

This Friday January the 14th, sees the SUAS Pilot Project feature on the popular Teagasc ‘Signpost Series’, a free online event series created during the Covid lockdown of 2020.

Titled, ‘The Future Of Uplands Management – Lessons From SUAS’, Declan Byrne, Project Manager of the SUAS PIlot Project will be delivering the informative presentation along with hosting the Questions and Answers session afterwards.

Launched in 2018 by Wicklow Uplands Council, the ‘Sustainable Uplands Agriculture-environment Scheme (SUAS) Pilot Project is designed to address some of the complex challenges associated with the land management of commonages and hill farms in the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands.

Now in its final year, some of the many findings of the 5 year project are proving to be of great interest as its work with both commonage groups and individual hill farmers across the Wicklow and Dublin Uplands focuses on the sustainable management of the unique, natural habitats the area is renowned for.

Since its first episode in the early days of the first lockdown in April 2020, the weekly ‘Signpost Series’ has gone from strength to strength, regularly attracting over 400 participants. Broadcasting episodes every Friday morning from 9.30-10.30, the series explores environmental topics such as climate change, biodiversity, soil health, nutrient management and water quality.

Speaking in advance of the event, Declan Byrne shared,

“We are very excited to be able to share and discuss the many insights discovered through the implementation of the SUAS project to the diverse audience of the Signpost Series”

Mr Byrne continued;

“Featuring on the series offers a great opportunity to present some of the project’s findings to those who share an interest in hill farming management practices, commonage groups and the preservation of upland habitats and its sensitive ecosystems”

To register for this Friday’s live event, please visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fvmL1CiSQ0Sy6WZNCoAfMw



For those unable to view and participate in the live event, the programme will also be available to view in the coming days on the Teagasc Youtube Channel.

The Teagasc “Signpost Series” is presented in association with Dairy Sustainability Ireland, Food Drink Ireland Skillnet and the National Rural Network.

The SUAS Pilot Project received a funding allocation under the first round of European Innovation Partnership for Agriculture, Productivity and Sustainability (EIP-AGRI) initiative.