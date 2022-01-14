fbpx

Texaco Children’s Art Competition 2022 Launched

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun.

Last year six students from Co. Wicklow won prizes in the Competition which is now in its 68th year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Monday, 28th February.  Judging will take place in April with winners to be announced in May.

Details are available at www.texacochildrensart.com or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.

