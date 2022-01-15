Tonight’s winning numbers in the “Must Win” Lotto Draw

The Numbers for tonight’s “Must Win” Lotto draw are as follows

The winning Lotto numbers are 16, 9, 40, 30, 2, 37 and bonus 23.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 41, 5, 16, 9, 33, 27 and bonus 12.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers are 44, 23, 19, 11, 26, 6 and bonus 16.

The winning Raffle Prize number is 9398.

If the ‘will be won’ Lotto jackpot is not won outright, the full value of the jackpot prize will flow down to the winner(s) of the next winning prize tier.

Explaining the process, the National Lottery said: “For example, if there are no players who match 6 numbers in the draw but there are winners at the Match 5+Bonus prize tier, they will win the €19.06 million jackpot as well as the additional funds that would usually go to the jackpot.”