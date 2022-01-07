TradFest Temple Bar ‘Gets back’ To live Music

Today the programme for TradFest Temple Bar 2022 was officially launched. This internationally renowned Festival looks set to be one the first of the major trad / folk festivals around the world to welcome audiences back in person once again.

Audiences will be able to enjoy extraordinary intimate musical experiences across Dublin City Centre with safety measures including hospital grade air disinfection equipment . Audiences will be required to present either a Covid-19 vaccination or recovery certificate. Organisers are also currently selling to 50% capacity at each venue, and have re-scheduled the timing of each concert to fit current Government public health requirements. Each concert will now finish by 8pm.

TradFest Temple Bar wants to ensure that artists and audiences can be reunited safely this month. Speaking earlier today, Temple Bar Company CEO, Martin Harte said that the festival has a responsibility to help artists and audiences to safely reconnect after a devastating two years for the live event industry and Dublin City Centre.

The festival is also expanding, embracing different large spacious venues across Dublin to allow for easier social distancing and better ventilation, including The National Stadium, historical and spiritual home of music in Dublin, as a vibrant hub of trad and folk music in the 1970s and 1980s. TradFest Temple Bar will also embrace new spaces such as Collins Barracks, as well as old favourites such as Dublin Castle, The Pepper Cannister Church , The Button Factory & Lost Lane. In addition, the ever-popular Smithwick Sessions will return to the pubs of Temple Bar.

Kíla’s Rónán Ó Snodaigh

TradFest Temple Bar is proud to be the first festival to partner with Irish medical devices manufacturer Novaerus to ensure the highest possible standard of safety for our guests and staff. For everybody’s protection and peace of mind, all TradFest Temple Bar venues will be equipped with the best-in-class air disinfection devices from Novaerus, which cyclically disinfect the air of any harmful airborne pollutants including Covid-19.

These devices which are normally found only in hospital environments will be installed for the benefit of the public & the performers, a festival first in Ireland. In line with current Government guidance, only ticket holders with a valid ID and a digital Covid-19 Certificate will be granted access to the event. Patrons who cannot provide valid proof of immunity with ID and are refused entry at the venue for this reason, will not receive a refund.

Sasha Terfous

TradFest Temple Bar 2022 Artists will include:

Actor Stephen Rea hosting a night of poetry & music with Natalya O’Flaherty, Sasha Terfous, Louise & Michelle Mulcahy & Neill Martin, Fairport Convention, Kate Rusby, Peggy Seeger, Aoife Scott & Wallis Bird, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Bog Bodies, Boxing Banjo, Dervish & Altan & 4 Men and a Dog, The Dublin Legends (formerly The Dubliners) & Stocktons Wing & Ralph McTell, Kíla, ANÚNA & M’ANAM, Seamus Begley, Oisín Mac Diarmada & Samantha Harvey, Martin and Eliza Carthy, The Lost Brothers, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Joe & Steve Wall (the Stunning) Samantha Mumba, Cór Cúil Aodha & Seán Ó Sé, Karan Casey, Niamh Ní Charra, Thomas McCarthy, Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, The Remedy Club, Brídín, Laoise Kelly, Brenda Castles, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Tim Edey, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin & Ultan O’Brien.

The TradFest Temple Bar 2022 lineup:

Wednesday 26th January

Niamh Ní Charra, 1pm in Collins Barracks

Thomas McCarthy, 6.30pm in Castle Hall

Tribute to Joe Burke with Frankie Gavin, Daithí Gormley and Catherine McHugh, 6.30pm pm in The Pepper Canister Church

The Remedy Club, 6.30pm in Lost Lane

Women of Note with Aoife Scott, Peggy Seeger and Wallis Bird, 6.30pm in St Patricks Cathedral

Thursday 27th January

Séamus and Caoimhe Ó Fhlatharta, 1pm in Collins Barracks

Seamus Begley and Oisín Mac Diarmad with Samantha Harvey, 6.30pm in Castle Hall

Samantha Mumba, 6.30pm pm in The Pepper Canister Church

The Dublin Legends, Ralph McTell and Stockton’s Wing, 6.00pm pm in The National Stadium

ANÚNA & M’ANAM, 6.30pm in St Patrick’s Cathedral

Bog Bodies, 6.30pm in Lost Lane

Friday 28th January

Brídín,1pm in Collins Barracks

Laoise Kelly, 6.30pm in Castle Hall

A Night of Poetry and Music with Actor & Festival Patron Stephen Rea, 6.30pm in The Pepper Canister Church

Kíla & Friends, 6pm in The National Stadium

Kate Rusby, 6.30pm in St Patrick’s Cathedral

Steve & Joe Wall (The Stunning), 6.30pm in The Button Factory

Boxing Banjo, 6.30pm in Lost Lane

Saturday 29th January

Brenda Castles, 1pm in Collins Barracks

Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, 6.30pm in Castle Hall

Tim Edey, 12pm in The Pepper Canister Church

Martin and Eliza Carthy, 3pm in The Pepper Canister Church

The Lost Brothers, 6.30pm in The Pepper Canister Church

Dervish Four Men & a Dog and Altan, 6pm in The National Stadium

Fairport Convention, 6.30pm in St Patrick’s Cathedral

Maria Doyle Kennedy, 6.30pm in The Button Factory

Sunday 30th January

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien, 1pm in Collins Barracks

Cór Cúil Aodha and Seán Ó Sé, 2:30pm in The Pepper Canister Church

Karan Casey with Niall Vallely, Niamh Dunne and Sean Óg Graham, 6.30pm in The Pepper Canister Church

TradFest is produced by The Temple Bar Company and with support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Diageo, Dublin City Council, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Culture Ireland, The Arts Council, The OPW, Novaerus Clean Air Technology and RTÉ.

For further information see TradFest Temple Bar’s brand-new website tradfesttemplebar.com

(Pictures Mark Stedman)

