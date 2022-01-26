Traffic light sequence in Rathnew to be updated following ‘erratic’ timings

The current traffic light sequence at the Aldi and Clermont junction in Rathnew will be updated following ‘erratic’ timings.

Gardaí from Wicklow and engineers from Wicklow County Council have been in touch “regularly” with the company who supplied the lights over its current sequence.

The sequence appears to be favouring the minor road rather than the main road, gardaí said.

While no exact timeframe has been given for the update, it will take place “in the very near future”.

“After discussions, an undertaking has been given to replace the “board” responsible for the erratic timings currently being experienced,” said An Garda Síochána in Wicklow.

They also urged motorists to exercise caution at the junction in the meantime.