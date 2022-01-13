fbpx

Vigils to be held in memory of Ashling Murphy

A number of vigils in remembrance of Ashling Murphy will be held today Friday, 14th.

At 4 pm a vigil will be held at the Mermaid plaza in Bray.

At the same time in Greystones a vigil will be held at the Men’s cove.

In Wicklow Town a Vigil will start at 6pm walking from the Playground on the Murrough to Bachelor’s Walk anyone attending is asked to bring a candle.

The Dunlavin & District forum will hold an vig this evening, meeting at the Dunlavin Green at 7.pm

At 9 am in Arklow on Saturday Morning, people can meet at Tesco car park for a short walk beginning and ending at Tesco.

People attending vigils are asked to wear a facemask and respect social distancing .

On Sunday a Walk/Run will take place from the Park ‘n Ride to the Marina in Greystones at 4pm.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Aldi is creating up to 15 new jobs in County Wicklow

Wicklow woman Odile becomes online leader for Operation Transformation

EcoTrail Wicklow 2022 registration open

Wicklow teenager releases new song

Councillor welcomes increase in charges for dangerous parking

Greystones notes week January 10th