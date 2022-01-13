Vigils to be held in memory of Ashling Murphy

A number of vigils in remembrance of Ashling Murphy will be held today Friday, 14th.

At 4 pm a vigil will be held at the Mermaid plaza in Bray.

At the same time in Greystones a vigil will be held at the Men’s cove.

In Wicklow Town a Vigil will start at 6pm walking from the Playground on the Murrough to Bachelor’s Walk anyone attending is asked to bring a candle.

The Dunlavin & District forum will hold an vig this evening, meeting at the Dunlavin Green at 7.pm

At 9 am in Arklow on Saturday Morning, people can meet at Tesco car park for a short walk beginning and ending at Tesco.

People attending vigils are asked to wear a facemask and respect social distancing .

On Sunday a Walk/Run will take place from the Park ‘n Ride to the Marina in Greystones at 4pm.