fbpx

Want to join the Mermaid’s Board of Directors?

Do you want to help fuel connection and creativity in County Wicklow?

Do you want to support an energetic and thriving arts organisation in maximising its impact?

The Mermaid Arts Centre, County Wicklow’s creative powerhouse, wishes to appoint new people to our Board of Directors.

They are looking for people who champion access to art and creativity for all and who are committed to a belief in the power of arts and culture to create connection within communities.

For full information visit: https://www.mermaidartscentre.ie/…/join-mermaids-board…

Application deadline is 27th January at 12pm.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Purple House European Challenges 2022

Bray Lions Club New Year’s Day swim cancelled

Record number of people are expected to take part in GOAL Mile

Courts Service approve the transfer of old Bray Courthouse to Wicklow County Council for community use

Greystones Maiú represents Ireland in Junior Eurovision this weekend

Lidl trolly dash raises €280,000 for JIGSAW