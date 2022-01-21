Whitmore calls for Irish Water address traffic management issues at Redcross

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has called on Irish Water to urgently address traffic management issues at Redcross. Irish Water is progressing with phase 2 of the Barndarrig Water Upgrade Scheme which will see the construction of the remaining 1.5km of new water mains linking the recently installed water mains to Redcross Water Treatment Plant. To facilitate this and associated works, Irish Water have fully closed the road R754 (both ways) for the duration of the project.

Speaking on the matter, Deputy Whitmore says “I have been in touch with Irish Water following concerns from local residents in the Redcross area about the closure. Despite previously indicating to me that a full closure would not be needed to undertake these works, Irish Water have now stated that a full closure was required due to health and safety issues but that traffic marshals are positioned through the working day to direct traffic.

“However, this traffic management plan has not been fit for purpose. Recently a woman contacted me to say her emergency call for an ambulance resulted in the medics being 20 minutes late as there was no clear diversion route and the ambulance got lost along the way. Thankfully, nothing tragic happened but it really scared this woman and residents in the area.

“Residents are also frustrated about the lack of clear diversion signs, about the road being closed even when there is no work being undertaken and the condition of the roads that traffic is being diverted to.

“To prevent any further escalation of traffic issues at this section of the road I have written to Irish Water asking for a clear indication of an improvement traffic management and traffic diversion plan. This must include ensuring emergency vehicles have access at all times, improved communications about the road closure, proper storage of machinery off the road, a Stop and Go system, and a community liaise person to manage locals’ concerns in the area. As this project is expected to be completed in Quarter 2 of 2022, this is a long time for such an inconvenience. I have asked that this issue be a priority going ahead for Irish Water” says Whitmore.