Wicklow and Wexford Garda Divisions seize drugs worth €1.4million

On Saturday the 22nd of January 2022 as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Wicklow/Wexford Garda Divisions.

The operation resulted in a vehicle being stopped in Dublin Port and in a subsequent search of a refrigerated unit, Laddie the Customs Dog located 20kgs of Cocaine concealed within the unit. The drugs with an estimated value of €1.4million (analysis pending) were subsequently seized.

One male aged 22 years was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences. He is currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.