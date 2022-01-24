Wicklow author Cathy Kelly eliminated from Dancing with the Stars

Co Wicklow author Cathy Kelly was the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing with the Stars last night.

The best-selling writer, who lives in Enniskerry, had been performing with her dance partner Maurizio Benenato on the popular RTÉ programme.

Last night she scored 15 points from judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Arthur Gourounlian for her Tango.

However, following her previous scores from weeks one and two, as well as the public vote being added together, her chapter on the show came to an end as she was eliminated.

Speaking after her elimination, Ms Kelly said: “It has been an amazing experience, it’s been so much fun, I’ve had so much fun with Maurizio.

“I feel I’ve let him down because he’s such an amazing teacher.”