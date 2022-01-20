Wicklow based McGreals Group partner with TradFest Temple Bar festival

Novaerus by McGreals Health, based in Wicklow, has partnered with TradFest Temple Bar to support the return of the live music festival on 26-30 January 2022, welcoming audiences safely with the use of the medical grade and Irish designed Novaerus air-disinfection devices. In addition to existing safety measures of reduced capacity across multiple venues, mask wearing, social distancing and covid digital certification requirements, the devices will provide added protection for artists, guests and venue staff throughout the event.

This is the second year that Novaerus by McGreals has supported the event, having enabled the safe recording of the TradFest live performances in 2021.

The device uses patented NanoStrike™, a technology that has been independently proven to inactivate all airborne viruses and bacteria including 99.997% of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Festival tickets are on sale at tradfesttemplebar.com