Broadband customers affected in “major SIRO outage”

By Alex Doyle

Broadband customers in Co. Wicklow are still continuing to face disruption following an outage yesterday.

The issue, which appears to be affecting SIRO – the fibre network supply which is operated by existing ESB infrastructure, has left customers of major broadband companies without a connection since yesterday afternoon.

Following complaints by customers, Sky Ireland confirmed it had dispatched a repair team following a “major SIRO outage” and apologised for the issues.

Vodafone Ireland has also said it was investigating interruptions to their fixed line broadband services and said they are “working on resolving this as soon as possible”.

Launched in 2015, SIRO is Ireland’s first 100% fibre wholesale network and offer speeds of up to 2 Gigabit, which the company says is the fastest speeds available on the market.