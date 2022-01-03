Wicklow County Council opening times from 4th of January

The following arrangements are in place for Wicklow County Council Offices and the Municipal District Offices for week commencing Monday, 3rd January 2022.

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow: Opening hours Tuesday 4th to Friday 7th January 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.00pm to 4.00pm, public offices will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday 3rd of January. The Central Customer Service area will facilitate members of the public by appointment presenting for Housing, where possible. Motor taxation should be renewed online at www.motortax.ie or submitted by post. Planning applications can also be submitted by post. If attending, members of the public will be required to wear Face Coverings at all times in order to minimise the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Municipal District Offices: The Municipal District offices at Greystones, Arklow, Wicklow and Baltinglass/Blessington are open Opening hours Tuesday 4th to Friday 7th January 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.00pm to 4.00pm, public offices will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday 3rd of January, Bray Municipal District Office is open Opening hours Tuesday 4th to Friday 7th January 10.00am to 12.00pm and 2.00pm to 3.00pm, public offices will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday 3rd of January 2022.

Housing Services, Bray Municipal District: Members of the public are asked to make contact in advance at braymdhousing@wicklowcoco.ie or by telephoning (01) 2744900 if they wish to make an appointment to meet with a member of the housing staff in the Bray Municipal District Offices.

Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk: The Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk remains partially closed, it is safe to walk from Bray along the Cliff Walk as far as Windgates steps. From there walkers can take the alternative Bray Head Looped Trail, which can be quite challenging or return on the Cliff Walk back to Bray. The Greystones side of the Cliff Walk is extremely dangerous and is closed in certain spots. The Council continues to assess and has put in place measures for the short-term protection of the public and are actively pursuing an alternative route for the sections of the walk which are currently closed due to erosion. The patience and co-operation of the public is appreciated during this partial closure.

Re-opening Business: Outdoor tables and chairs licensing under Section 254, to support social distancing for business to re-open, is extended to 30th June 2022 and valid Section 254 licenses will need to be applied for to cover this extended period.

Libraries:

• All libraries fully operational

• Study spaces available for public use. Individual screens in place for extra safety

• CO 2 monitors installed in each library, for public safety and reassurance

• Public access PCs available for use.

• Class visits with pods of 6 or less with prior arrangement.

• Events of 7+ require all attendees to show proof of vaccination against Covid 19

• Printing and photocopying services available.

• Newspapers and magazines are now available in socially distanced areas

Libraries will continue to advise and expect visitors to the library to wear a face covering.

Members of the public can contact our offices via the following numbers/email addresses:

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow. Telephone Email Customer Service 0404 20100 customerservice@wicklowcoco.ie Housing 0404 20120 Housing2@wicklowcoco.ie Planning 0404 20148 Plandev@wicklowcoco.ie Local Enterprise Office (LEO) 0404 30800 enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie Motor Taxation (Motor taxation can be renewed online and or posted to County Buildings for processing.) 0404 20100 for Motor tax queries motortax@wicklowcoco.ie Revenue 0404 20128 for Revenue queries Revenue@wicklowcoco.ie Environment 0404 20236 env@wicklowcoco.ie Transportation 0404 20181 transadmin@wicklowcoco.ie

Municipal District Offices Contact numbers Email Bray Municipal District 01 2744900 braymd@wicklowcoco.ie Arklow Municipal District 0402 42700 Arklowmunicipaldistrict@wicklowcoco.ie Greystones Municipal District 01 2876694 greystonesmd@wicklowcoco.ie Baltinglass Municipal District 045 891222 baltinglassMD@wicklowcoco.ie Blessington Office 045 891222 blessington@wicklowcoco.ie Tinahely Office 0402 38174 tinahely@wicklowcoco.ie Wicklow Municipal District 0404 20173 wicklowmd@wicklowcoco.ie

Recycling Facilities at Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere remain open this Saturday and on weekdays. Further details are available on the Council’s Website.

Your Local Enterprise Office: The LEO is the first stop shop for business supports and offers a range of supports to business including training, mentoring, answering customs queries and access to funding. For more information on these supports please see: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/.

Please call 0404 30800 or email: enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie to start the conversation and make an appointment for a free confidential one to one business advice session.

Wicklow County Council would like to thank members of the public in advance for their patience and understanding. The safety of our employees and members of the public remains our priority. Measures will be kept under review in accordance with Government announcements.

Further information in relation to all Wicklow County Council Services are available on the Council’s website: www.wicklow.ie.