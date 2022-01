Wicklow along with 17 other counties across Leinster and Munster have been included in a Status Yellow Fog Warning.

The warning which was issued this morning is valid from 8pm tonight (Wednesday, January 12) until midday on Thursday.

Fog or freezing fog will develop this evening, becoming dense in parts of Munster and Leinster overnight leading to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

On Thursday fog will be slow to lift and may linger locally beyond the warning period.