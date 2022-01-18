Wicklow schools to fall silent as Ashling Murphy laid to rest

By Alex Doyle

Schools across Co Wicklow will fall silent this morning as murdered woman Ashling Murphy’s funeral takes place.

Ms Murphy, 23, was attacked and killed while she was on a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore Co Offaly, last week.

Schools across the Garden County will remember the teacher with a minute’s silence at 11am – the time her funeral mass begins at St. Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus.

Teaching unions had encouraged the tribute for Ashling, who taught first class at Durrow National School.

“We are encouraging schools to fall silent to remember a beloved primary school teacher, taken far too soon, and show our solidarity with her friends, family, colleagues and pupils as Ashling is laid to rest,” said the INTO, ASTI, FÓRSA and the TUI in a statement.

Last night gardaí renewed their appeal to the public for information on Ms Murphy’s murder, asking anyone who saw a man dressed in a black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners, after 4pm last Wednesday to make contact.

The investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station can be contacted on 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.