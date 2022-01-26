Wicklow schools to receive funding for building works

The Department of Education has announced 13 schools in Co Wicklow will receive funding this year for building works.

Over €2million has been allocated to schools in the county, which is part of the Department’s Summer Works Scheme.

Monies from the scheme will be used for works which will see electrical and mechanical works be carried out, as well as the upgrading or installation of playgrounds and external yards.

11 of the 13 Wicklow schools in receipt of this funding are primary schools.

Glenealy 1 NS, Delgany NS, Cronan Naofa NS, S N Muire, S N Muire is Gearard, Clochar Muire NS, Coil Padraig Naofa, Kilmacanogue NS, St Peter’s Primary School, St John’s Senior School and St Michael’s and St Peter’s Junior Schools are all to benefit from the funding.

East Glendalough School and St Kilian’s Community School are the two post-primary schools included in this year’s scheme.

The purpose of the Summer Works Scheme is to devolve funding to individual school authorities to undertake small-scale building works which, ideally, can be carried out during the summer months or at other times that avoid disrupting the operation of the school.

The Minister for Education said she was announcing details of the scheme now so schools included have a “good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022”.

“I am particularly pleased that the cohort of projects announced today include window improvement/replacement projects in schools which will assist in managing ventilation in these schools,” Norma Foley said.

She added: “Other projects includes investment in science labs, electrical and mechanical works and I am particularly pleased that today’s announcement also includes repairs and improvements to external yards and play areas.”