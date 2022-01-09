Wicklow students get ready for the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Students from Wicklow are gearing up for 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which takes place this coming week.

For the second year the Exhibition will be held on-line.

Teacher Joanne English with students from St Mary’s College Arklow Co Wicklow who are showcasing projects at the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Eoin Scanlon from Glenart Community College, Arklow, Co Wicklow who, with Ryan Kelly (absent) are showcasing their project ‘Semi autonomous solar powered model plane’

Mary Kelly from St Mary’s College , Arklow Co Wicklow who is showcasing her project ‘A biological solution to local pollution’

Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland said “We’re excited to bring the wonderful world of science and technology alive at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this January. From fascinating student projects, mind-blowing shows and insightful business discussions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the BTYSTE 2022. Registration for the full Exhibition is now open to audiences from across the globe and we look forward to welcoming all of our virtual visitors.

For a second year, registered visitors will have access to all BTYSTE events free of charge, opening up the world of science to visitors from all backgrounds, geographies, and interests. For more information on this fantastic family event and to register, visitportal.btyoungscientist.com or follow @BTYSTE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or Snapchat (username: BTYSTE).