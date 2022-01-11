Wicklow teenager releases new song

17 year-old Katie Forsyth from Rathnew will release her new song ” 5 days” this coming Friday on Spotify.

For such a young woman, Katie’s vocals are incredibly strong. They’re on par with professional musicians and singers we’re accustomed to hearing each day, either on radio or in our ears through streaming platforms. The Rathnew native’s distinct voice and apparent meaningful lyrics gives her an edge that we should hear more of – and hopefully will.

Katie had the opportunity to perform the soon-to-be released track in front of music tycoon Louis Walsh, during auditions as he searches for a new girl band.



The teenager said: “I took a bit of a gamble using this song that I wrote, as opposed to a cover. It was a great opportunity to perform it live, he seemed to enjoy the song as he complimented it by listening to the whole song, which he did not do for very many acts. I have not heard anything back as of yet, however as far as I’m aware nobody has, so all hope is not lost at this stage!”

The sixth year student in Coláiste Chill Mhantáin, Wicklow wrote the song last summer and recorded the it at Darklands Studios in Dublin under the watchful eye of producer Daniel Docherty.

Visit Spotify on Friday the 14th to hear Katie’s new release