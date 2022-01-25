Wicklow teenager Smoothboi Ezra joins RTÉ 2fm’s Rising List

Musician Smoothboi Ezra has been selected to join RTÉ2fm’s Rising list for 2022.

The 19-year-old, who is also known as Ezra Williams, joins nine other musicians and singers on the prestigious list which tips them for success this year.

Smoothboi creates post genre bedroom pop / anti-pop. They are a multi-instrumentalist and produce all their own music.

The Greystones star will receive a €10,000 bursary as RTÉ 2fm will promote them extensively across the station, which includes broadcasting exclusive new music and interviews.

Previous musicians on the list that have gone on to stardom include Fontaines DC, Denise Chaila, Dermot Kennedy, Jafairs, Lyra, Pillow Queens and Wild Youth.

2FM Rising, in association with IMRO, is an artist development initiative providing airplay, promotional and content opportunities for its chosen participants.

The other nine lucky musicians joining Smoothboi are Lucy Blue, Sophie Doyle Ryder, Aby Coulibaly, Bklava, Efe, New Dad, Sprints, Cian DuCrot and Sello.