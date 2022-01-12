Wicklow woman Odile becomes online leader for Operation Transformation

By Alex Doyle

Wicklow woman Odile Agnini is representing the Garden County as she takes part in this year’s Operation Transformation.



The 37-year-old personal assistant who lives in Greystones with her husband and one-year-old daughter is hoping the experience can give her a renewed sense of confidence.



Like the television leaders, Odile and four other online leaders will follow the Operation Transformation healthy eating and wellbeing plan for eight weeks.



Born in the Ivory Coast, Ms Agnini lived in France up to the age of 18 before she moved to Ireland 20 years ago.



Odile’s progress as well as other leaders Sean, Norma, Katie and Dale can be followed on the official OT social media accounts each Friday throughout the series.



The television series continues tonight at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.