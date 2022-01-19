Wicklow’s Odile hits first week targets on Operation Transformation

By Alex Doyle

Wicklow woman Odile Agnini has revealed she hit her goals this week, as she continues her Operation Transformation journey as an online leader.

The 37-year-old personal assistant who lives in Greystones with her husband and one-year-old daughter is hoping the experience can give her a renewed sense of confidence.

Like the television leaders, Odile and four other online leaders will follow the Operation Transformation healthy eating and wellbeing plan for eight weeks.

Odile is following TV leader Sarah O’Connor Ryan, 38, from Ballina, Co Tipperary.

In a video diary, which was posted on the official OT Instagram account, Ms Agnini told followers: “So it begins! I’m about to embark on my Operation Transformation journey.”

She also braved the elements to get her exercises in, giving an update from her walk, saying: “It’s raining and it’s cold and It’s windy. I didn’t even bring a rain jacket but that’s OK.”

While we don’t know exactly what her targets were for week one, Operation Transformation confirmed she and her other four online leaders smashed their goals.

Visibly happy, Odile gave a thumbs up to the camera and said: “For week one, it’s actually really great results.”