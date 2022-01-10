Win a wedding photography package with Carysfort National School

Carysfort National School Arklow are delighted to be able to collaborate with Award winning wedding photographer Niall Scully for this once in a lifetime Wedding Photography raffle!

The funds generated will be used for multiple projects for the school with the main focus being, improving acoustics in our senior classrooms. Any additional funds generated will be put towards other projects like building a raised garden/ vegetable beds and putting money into our Aistear funds for Junior and Senior Infants.

To purchase a ticket visit Carysfort Wedding Photography draw here

Niall Scully is one of Irelands leading and most sought after wedding and lifestyle photographers who has work featured in Vogue, Style me Pretty, Confetti, One Fab Day, VIP and many more. To see more of Niall’s wedding photography Click Here or follow him on instagram here

The Winner of this raffle will be drawn on Monday 14th March 2022 and gifted with a Wedding Photography package worth €3,500 shot by Niall Scully ( open to ROI only )