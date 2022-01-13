fbpx

Winning Aughrim Lotto ticket is claimed

The owner of a winning Lotto ticket that was purchased in Byrnes Stores, Main Street, Aughrim have claimed their prize.

The ticket which was worth €23,367 was purchased on Saturday 30th October and had gone unclaimed until now.

Lottery headquarters had put out a call last week urging players in Wicklow, Cork and Limerick to check their tickets from the October draw.

Yesterday the National Lottery announced it will hold a “must-win” draw this Saturday following regulatory approval.

It comes as the main Lotto draw has not been won since June of last year, with the jackpot prize of €19.6 million capped since October. 

