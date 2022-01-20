Woman rescued from Scarr Mountain

By Alex Doyle

A woman has been rescued after sustaining an injury while out running on Scarr Mountain.

The Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team responded to the incident which occurred on Monday afternoon.

Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue were also in attendance as were An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service.

The woman sustained an injury to her lower leg and was taken to hospital.

“SARLOC technology was used to locate the casualty and once their position was known our Stretcher capable MR3 was able to drive from Rescue Base to within a few hundred meters from the Casualty Site, a spokesperson from the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team said.

“As soon as Mountain Rescue Personnel reached the patient, she was packaged and stretchered back to MR3 and down to the National Ambulance Service and crew.”

In two other separate incidents on Saturday the Rescue teams were tasked by An Garda Síochána to assist in the search for a missing female in Laragh. While information was being gathered the missing person was located.

Earlier in the day the team were tasked by the Gardai to a report of two persons who had climbed Lugnaquilla earlier in the day.

On their descent, the two walkers became disoriented in the mist and subsequently found themselves now in the approaching darkness and lost. Although communications with the lost party were difficult the team were able to locate their position using SARLOC technology. With their location positioning them close to a track, a Mountain Rescue Response vehicle made its way to the walkers and then returned them back to their cars.

The Scarr Mountain rescue was the 9th callout of the new year.

(Pic. Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team/Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue)